COVID-19 Impact on Battery Management System Market Leading Players Forecast, Status and Research Report by 2030

The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe, on account of the increasing government policies and measures supporting the deployment of eco-friendly vehicles, is one of the major factors powering the sale of battery management systems (BMS) throughout the world. For instance, New Zealand joined the global EV initiative in 2018 that has put the country alongside the top electric vehicle markets.

Additionally, the country plans to transition from fossil-fuel-powered transport to that running on clean and renewable electrical energy, over the next few decades.

As a result, the global battery management system market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2020–2030), at which its revenue would increase from $5.1 billion in 2019 to $22.3 billion by 2030.

The surging demand for renewable energy due to global warming is another important factor propelling the uptake of battery management systems across the world. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable sources of energy currently make up nearly 26% of the global electricity consumption, and it is set to touch 30% by 2024, which is driving the sale of lead–acid and lithium-ion batteries.

A BMS helps prolong the life of the battery by making sure it doesn’t operate above the maximum voltage and current, collecting and analyzing operational data, and monitoring its health. Lithium-ion (Li-ion), lead–acid, and nickel batteries are widely used across the world.

Amongst these, the integration of BMSs was recorded to be the highest in Li-ion batteries in 2019. This is primarily ascribed to the burgeoning adoption of Li-ion batteries, on account of their numerous advantages, such as higher density, longer life cycle, and stronger resilience.

These batteries are also predicted to register the fastest growth in BMS integration during the forecast period.