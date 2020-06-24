Assessing the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic – Roofing Materials market to remain lucrative during 2020-2024

“

The worldwide Roofing Materials market report comprehended by Regal Intelligence is based the year 2020. This market report contemplates Manufacturers (international and domestic), Suppliers and Vendors, Regions, Product Type, Product Variants and Application for the forecast time frame. The analysis gives data on over a wide span of time, market patterns and improvement, drivers, hindrances, advances, and on the changing capital structure of the Roofing Materials Market. The study will help the market players and experts to comprehend the on-going structure of the market.

The report gives an essential outline of the business including definition, applications and characterizations. Then, the report explores the universal and local significant industry players in detail. The diagram canvassed in this report likewise presents the organization profile, item particulars, capacity, production value, and market shares for each organization.

The key areas in the market which have an extent of development and countless opportunities in the Roofing Materials Market have been given completely concentrated in this report.

Major players of the industry:

Braas Monier Building Group, Etex, Owens Corning, American Hydrotech, Atlas Roofing, CertainTeed, Eagle Roofing Products, IKO Industries, Johns Manville, GAF Materials

Segmentation of Roofing Materials Market:

By Type, Asphalt Shingles , Clay Tile, Metal roofing, Composite Shingles, Wood Shingles, Others,

By Application, Residential construction, Commercial construction,

This research study includes the broad utilization of both primary and secondary data sources. The research procedure includes the analysis of dynamic variables influencing the business, for example, the administration policy, market environment, competitive landscape, chronicled information, present patterns in the market, technological advancements, upcoming technologies and the specialized advancement in the industry.

The objective of the report:

The report offers data of the market segmentation by type, application and area. The report features the advancement arrangements and plans, government guidelines, manufacturing processes and cost structures. It additionally covers specialized information, manufacturing plants analysis, and raw material sources study of Roofing Materials Market that clarifies which item has the most noteworthy penetration, their net revenues, and R&D status. Roofing Materials market analysis further comprises of a competitive landscape of Roofing Materials market, market advancement history and significant improvement trends.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Roofing Materials Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

1.1.2 Clay Tile

1.1.3 Metal roofing

1.1.1.4 Composite Shingles

1.1.1.5 Wood Shingles

1.1.1.6 Others

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Roofing Materials Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2025

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.2 World Roofing Materials Market by Types

Asphalt Shingles

Clay Tile

Metal roofing

Composite Shingles

Wood Shingles

Others

2.3 World Roofing Materials Market by Applications

Residential construction

Commercial construction

2.4 World Roofing Materials Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Roofing Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2015-2020

2.4.2 World Roofing Materials Market Consumption and Growth rate 2015-2020

2.4.3 World Roofing Materials Market Price Analysis 2015-2020

Chapter 3 World Roofing Materials Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2025

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2025

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2015-2020

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Braas Monier Building Group

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Etex

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Owens Corning

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 American Hydrotech

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Atlas Roofing

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 CertainTeed

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Eagle Roofing Products

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 IKO Industries

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 Johns Manville

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 GAF Materials

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

In the end, the report covers the precisely considered and assessed information of the global market players and their scope in the market utilizing various logical tools. The analytical instruments, for example, speculation on return on investment examination, SWOT investigation, and study of possible factors are utilized to analyze 0the key global market player’s development in the Roofing Materials industry.”