Rigid Industrial Packaging Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market has been evolving during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Rigid Industrial Packaging is projected to reach ~US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2019 with a CAGR of 4% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Rigid Industrial Packaging Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Rigid Industrial Packaging Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Product Type

Drums Steel Drums Plastic Drums Composite Drums

Rigid IBCs

Pails

Bulk Boxes

Others

By End-Use

Chemicals & Solvents

Oil & Lubricants

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Others

Market Players

Mauser Group B.V.,

Cleveland Steel Container,

Hoover Ferguson, Group,

Time Technoplast Ltd,

Snyder Industries, Inc.,

Schuetz GmbH & Co.

KGaA,

Thielmann US LLC,

Custom Metalcraft, Inc.,

Automationstechnik GmbH,

Transtainer, Hawman Container Services,

Schafer Werke Gmbh,

Obal Centrum s.r.o.,

What does the Rigid Industrial Packaging Market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Rigid Industrial Packaging.

The Rigid Industrial Packaging Market research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market on the basis of region? What tactics are the Rigid Industrial Packaging Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029? Why region has the highest consumption of Rigid Industrial Packaging?

