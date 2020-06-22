Oracle Services Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Latest report on global Oracle Services Market by FMI
The market study suggests that the global market size of Oracle Services is projected to reach ~US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2019 with a CAGR of 15% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Oracle Services Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Oracle Services Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
By Service
- Consulting Service
- Financial Service
- Cloud Service
- IaaS
- PaaS
- SaaS
By Vertical
- BFSI
- High Tech
- Communication & Media
- Retail & CPG
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Public Sector
- Others
Market Players
- Deloitte,
- TCS,
- Capgemini,
- Accenture,
- Wipro,
- HCL Technologies,
- Infosys,
- Tech Mahindra
What does the Oracle Services Market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Oracle Services Market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Oracle Services.
The Oracle Services Market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Oracle Services Market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Oracle Services Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Oracle Services Market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Oracle Services?
