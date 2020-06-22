Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market 2020 Research Analysis, Innovative Services And Advanced Applications, Future Growth Till 2026|Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems

The Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market research report is a vital source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The report displays the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The report also recognizes and analyses the growing trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the healthcare industry. The vigilant efforts accompanied with integrated approaches and sophisticated techniques results into an excellent market research report that drives the decision making process of the business. In no doubt, businesses will increase sustainability and profitability with this Image-Guided Radiation Therapy market research report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.

In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.

Competitive Analysis:

Global image-guided radiation therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of image-guided radiation therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Drivers:

Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally

Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market

By Type Soft-Tissue Imaging Lung MRI Simplifying Cardiac MRI Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans Silent MRI Scanning Others

By Application Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Colorectal Cancer Others

By Technology Radiation-Based System Electronic Portal Imaging Devices (EPID) Cone Beam CT Fan Beam Others Non-Radiation Based System Ultrasound-Based Systems Camera-Based or Optical Tracking Systems MRI-Guided IGRT Others Others

By Devices X-Ray CT Digital X-Ray Computed Tomography (CT) Conventional CT Optical Tracking Cone Beam Megavoltage CT (MVCT) Others Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Others

By End-Users Hospitals Smart Cancer Centers Research Institutes Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



