Global HbA1c Testing Market Detailed Analysis On Impact Of COVID-19 |Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global HbA1c testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing diabetes and rising health awareness among population is the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global HbA1c testing market are Abbott, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Trinity Biotech Ireland, EKF Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., HemoCue India, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Sekisui Diagnostics, Healio, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l., Pacific Biomarkers, SEBIA, ​PTS Diagnostics, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH and others.

Opportunities in the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Abbott announced that Afinion HbA1c Dx assay can be used on Afinion AS100 Analyzer and Afinion 2 Analyzer. This new assay has the ability to provide accurate HbA1c results which will help the patient to get early treatment. This is very beneficial to analyse glycemic control in diabetes.

In July 2018, Sekisui Diagnostics announced that they have received approval from FDA for their SEKURE HbA1c assay which is specially designed for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. This will be used to calculate the amount of HbA1c fraction mmol/mol or HbA1c in the white blood of humans. This launch will help the company to expand their SK500 Clinical Chemistry System portfolio.

Market Drivers

Increasing diabetic population worldwide is driving the market

Rising medical tourism will also propel the market growth

Growing demand for accurate measurement of HbA1c level will also drive the market

Rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of compensation coverage is restraining the market growth

Increasing accuracy concern among population will also hamper the market growth

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL HBA1C TESTING MARKET

By Device Type

Handheld Device

Bench-Top Device

By Technology

Ion-exchange HPLC

Enzymatic Assay

Affinity Binding Chromatography

Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

Other

By End- User

Hospital

Homecare

Diagnostic Laboratory

By Test Type

HbA1c Laboratory Testing

Hb1Ac Point of Care Testing

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

