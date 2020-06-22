Categories
Global Gorlin Syndrome Market 2020: Foreseen to Grow Exponentially Over 2026|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

 

Global Gorlin syndrome market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Gorlin syndrome market are LEO Pharma A/S, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, PellePharm, Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others.

Scope of the Report:

  2. Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.
  3. To get a comprehensive overview of the Gorlin Syndrome  market.
  4. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value 
  5. A neutral perspective towards market performance
  6. Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In April 2019, PellePharm, Inc has initiated multicenter pivotal phase III trial of Patidegib, a topical gel, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome.
  • In December 2018, Mayne Pharma Group Limited has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize SUBA-itraconazole from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc for USD 5.00 million. SUBA-itraconazole was approved in the Europe for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. The acquisition of SUBA-itraconazole, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome

Market Drivers

  • The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position
  • Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
  • High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
  • High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

  • The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth
  • Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL GORLIN SYNDROME MARKET

By Therapy Type

  • Topical Chemotherapy
  • Photodynamic Therapy

By Treatment

  • Medication
  • Surgery

By Drugs

  • Itraconazole
  • Vismodegib
  • Others

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Topical
  • Others

By End Users

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

