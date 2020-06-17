Trending: AI Chipset Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to | 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global AI Chipset Market Insights and Forecast to 2026. The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global AI Chipset market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global AI Chipset market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global AI Chipset market.

Key companies operating in the global AI Chipset market include Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), AMD, General Vision, Graphcore, Mellanox Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu, Wave Computing, Mythic, Adapteva, Koniku, Tenstorrent AI Chipset

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1868731/global-ai-chipset-market

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global AI Chipset market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global AI Chipset Market Segment By Type:

, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision AI Chipset

Global AI Chipset Market Segment By Application:

, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI Chipset market.

Key companies operating in the global AI Chipset market include Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), AMD, General Vision, Graphcore, Mellanox Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu, Wave Computing, Mythic, Adapteva, Koniku, Tenstorrent AI Chipset

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI Chipset market

For Discount, Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1868731/global-ai-chipset-market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AI Chipset Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Machine Learning

1.4.3 Natural Language Processing

1.4.4 Context-Aware Computing

1.4.5 Computer Vision

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global AI Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global AI Chipset Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global AI Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global AI Chipset, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global AI Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global AI Chipset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for AI Chipset Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key AI Chipset Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top AI Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI Chipset Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global AI Chipset Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI Chipset Production by Regions

4.1 Global AI Chipset Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top AI Chipset Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top AI Chipset Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AI Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America AI Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America AI Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AI Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe AI Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AI Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China AI Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China AI Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China AI Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan AI Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan AI Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan AI Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea AI Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea AI Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea AI Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 AI Chipset Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top AI Chipset Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top AI Chipset Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top AI Chipset Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AI Chipset Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AI Chipset Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AI Chipset Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AI Chipset Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AI Chipset Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AI Chipset Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America AI Chipset Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America AI Chipset Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global AI Chipset Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 AI Chipset Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global AI Chipset Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global AI Chipset Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global AI Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global AI Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global AI Chipset Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Nvidia

8.1.1 Nvidia Corporation Information

8.1.2 Nvidia Overview

8.1.3 Nvidia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Nvidia Product Description

8.1.5 Nvidia Related Developments

8.2 Intel

8.2.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.2.2 Intel Overview

8.2.3 Intel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Intel Product Description

8.2.5 Intel Related Developments

8.3 Xilinx

8.3.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

8.3.2 Xilinx Overview

8.3.3 Xilinx Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Xilinx Product Description

8.3.5 Xilinx Related Developments

8.4 Samsung Electronics

8.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

8.4.3 Samsung Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Samsung Electronics Product Description

8.4.5 Samsung Electronics Related Developments

8.5 Micron Technology

8.5.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Micron Technology Overview

8.5.3 Micron Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Micron Technology Product Description

8.5.5 Micron Technology Related Developments

8.6 Qualcomm Technologies

8.6.1 Qualcomm Technologies Corporation Information

8.6.2 Qualcomm Technologies Overview

8.6.3 Qualcomm Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Qualcomm Technologies Product Description

8.6.5 Qualcomm Technologies Related Developments

8.7 IBM

8.7.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.7.2 IBM Overview

8.7.3 IBM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 IBM Product Description

8.7.5 IBM Related Developments

8.8 Google

8.8.1 Google Corporation Information

8.8.2 Google Overview

8.8.3 Google Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Google Product Description

8.8.5 Google Related Developments

8.9 Microsoft

8.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

8.9.2 Microsoft Overview

8.9.3 Microsoft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Microsoft Product Description

8.9.5 Microsoft Related Developments

8.10 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

8.10.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Overview

8.10.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Product Description

8.10.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Related Developments

8.11 AMD

8.11.1 AMD Corporation Information

8.11.2 AMD Overview

8.11.3 AMD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 AMD Product Description

8.11.5 AMD Related Developments

8.12 General Vision

8.12.1 General Vision Corporation Information

8.12.2 General Vision Overview

8.12.3 General Vision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 General Vision Product Description

8.12.5 General Vision Related Developments

8.13 Graphcore

8.13.1 Graphcore Corporation Information

8.13.2 Graphcore Overview

8.13.3 Graphcore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Graphcore Product Description

8.13.5 Graphcore Related Developments

8.14 Mellanox Technologies

8.14.1 Mellanox Technologies Corporation Information

8.14.2 Mellanox Technologies Overview

8.14.3 Mellanox Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Mellanox Technologies Product Description

8.14.5 Mellanox Technologies Related Developments

8.15 Huawei Technologies

8.15.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

8.15.2 Huawei Technologies Overview

8.15.3 Huawei Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Huawei Technologies Product Description

8.15.5 Huawei Technologies Related Developments

8.16 Fujitsu

8.16.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

8.16.2 Fujitsu Overview

8.16.3 Fujitsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Fujitsu Product Description

8.16.5 Fujitsu Related Developments

8.17 Wave Computing

8.17.1 Wave Computing Corporation Information

8.17.2 Wave Computing Overview

8.17.3 Wave Computing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Wave Computing Product Description

8.17.5 Wave Computing Related Developments

8.18 Mythic

8.18.1 Mythic Corporation Information

8.18.2 Mythic Overview

8.18.3 Mythic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Mythic Product Description

8.18.5 Mythic Related Developments

8.19 Adapteva

8.19.1 Adapteva Corporation Information

8.19.2 Adapteva Overview

8.19.3 Adapteva Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Adapteva Product Description

8.19.5 Adapteva Related Developments

8.20 Koniku

8.20.1 Koniku Corporation Information

8.20.2 Koniku Overview

8.20.3 Koniku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Koniku Product Description

8.20.5 Koniku Related Developments

8.21 Tenstorrent

8.21.1 Tenstorrent Corporation Information

8.21.2 Tenstorrent Overview

8.21.3 Tenstorrent Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Tenstorrent Product Description

8.21.5 Tenstorrent Related Developments 9 AI Chipset Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top AI Chipset Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top AI Chipset Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key AI Chipset Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AI Chipset Sales Channels

11.2.2 AI Chipset Distributors

11.3 AI Chipset Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 AI Chipset Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 AI Chipset Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global AI Chipset Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.