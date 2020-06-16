Mobile medical Apps market 2020 COVID 19 Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027| Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor, LifeWatch Services

Global mobile medical apps market is registering a healthy CAGR of 34.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of smartphones which has played a key role in the healthcare industry by making medical services easier which has also replaced the use of computer systems is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic had launched MyCareLink Heart, a medical app that can interact with pacemakers. The app is compatible with the pacemakers and sends the encrypted data to the app’s network. It has enables the secure communication of pacemakers with the patients with smartphones. This product launch will enable the more efficient patient engagement with their physicians which will expand the company user base.

In September 2017, MyMedicNow had launched a new medical app. This app had filled the market gap between patients and doctors. The app enables the patients to search for the particular doctor related to their medical condition. This product launch has helped the patients and doctors by expanding their reach which has enabled the increase in the user in the app.

Competitive Analysis of Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Leading Players of Global Mobile Medical Apps Market are Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike, Philips, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Nokia, Jawbone, OMRON Group, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, OMRON Asia Pacific, BioTelemetry, Inc., athenahealth, AgaMatrix, Agamatrix Europe Limited, AgaMatrix Europe, iHealth Labs, iHealth Labs Europe among others.

The Mobile Medical Apps Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Market Drivers

The surging adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms is driving the growth of the market

The cost containment in healthcare delivery is booting the market growth

The healthcare services has a robust adoption of 3G and 4G networks which drives the market growth

The surging adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic disease is propelling the market growth

Patient centric healthcare delivery has gained a lot of attention which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of proper standard as well as regulation is hindering the market growth

The low guidance from physicians in choosing apps is hampering the market growth

The traditional healthcare providers are refusing the use of this application which is restraining the market growth

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Mobile Medical Apps Market Industry Overview

1.1 Mobile Medical Apps Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Mobile Medical Apps Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Mobile Medical Apps Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Mobile Medical Apps Market Size by Demand

2.3 Mobile Medical Apps Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Mobile Medical Apps Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Mobile Medical Apps Market Size by Type

3.3 Mobile Medical Apps Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Mobile Medical Apps Market

4.1 Mobile Medical Apps Sales

4.2 Mobile Medical Apps Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

