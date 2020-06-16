COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services in 2020

Latest report on global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by FMI
The market study suggests that the global market size of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services is projected to reach ~US$ 441.3 Bn by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 5.6% over the stipulated timeframe 2016-2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- APEJ
- MEA
- Japan
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Service Provider
- Automobile Dealerships
- Franchise General Repairs
- Specialty Shops
- Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops
- Tire Shops
- Others
Market Players
- Driven Brands, Inc.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
- Belron International Ltd.
- Jiffy Lube Internatonal Inc.
- Firestone Complete Auto Care
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Monro Muffler Brake, Inc.
- Carmax Autocare Center
- Ashland Automotive, Inc.
What does the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services.
The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2026?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services?
