COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services in 2020

The market study suggests that the global market size of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services is projected to reach ~US$ 441.3 Bn by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 5.6% over the stipulated timeframe 2016-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Service Provider

Automobile Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Specialty Shops

Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shops

Tire Shops

Others

Market Players

Driven Brands, Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Belron International Ltd.

Jiffy Lube Internatonal Inc.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc.

Carmax Autocare Center

Ashland Automotive, Inc.

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market on the basis of region? What tactics are the Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2026? Why region has the highest consumption of Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services?

