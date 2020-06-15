Research Report and Overview on North America Immunohematology Market, 2020-2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Graphical Research “North America Immunohematology Market Share By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks), By Product (Analyzers, Reagents), By Technology (Biochips, Gel Cards, Microplates, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT), Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT)), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada)”, Estimated To Exceed USD 1,084.5 Mn By 2026. Increasing prevalence of blood disorders coupled with the growing geriatric population will highly impact North America immunohematology market growth in the forthcoming years. The market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to the increase in blood disorders such as HIV, anemia and few types of blood cancer. Also, the launch of novel technologically advanced products will also add to the market growth.

Consuming tobacco and adopting smoking will be high impacting factor for North America immunohematology business growth. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 14% of individuals in the U.S. smoked cigarette in 2017. Smoking has a severe effect on hematological parameters such as white blood cell count, hemoglobulin, corpuscular volume, red blood cells count and hematocrit. Thus, rising adoption of smoking among adults will augment North America medical immunohematology concentrators industry growth. However, presence of strict regulatory requirements as well as policies for the product might hamper immunohematology industry growth in forthcoming years.

Reagents is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increased usage of reagents for blood testing in diagnostic laboratories as well as in hospitals. Reagents is expected to reach USD 710.9 million by 2026 with growth rate of 5.7% over the analysis period.

Gel cards is forecasted to proceed at 6.0% CAGR during the study period. Gel cards have many advantages over saline tubes such as they are more sensitive, less time consuming, fully recordable and more stable for long time periods. Additionally, gel cards are frequently utilized for identifying potentially significant antibodies. Thus, owing to such advantages, gel card segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Hospitals accounted for the majority of the market share accounting for 53.8% in 2019. This is owing to the increasing utilization of hematology related instruments such as analyzers and reagents in hospitals for increased blood testing. Thus, availability of such devices in hospitals will create lucrative opportunities in the North America immunohematology market.

North America immunohematology market was led by U.S. market and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the analysis period. Canada immunohematology is forecasted to follow the U.S. immunohematology market progressing at 5.8% CAGR during the study period. This is due to the increased healthcare spending by Canada and the increasing geriatric population. For instance, as of 2017 Canada spent around 11.5% of the total GDP on healthcare sector.

Major market players in North America immunohematology market are Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hologic among others. These market players are undertaking strategies such as technology development and partnership to gain market presence and for company expansion. In January 2018, Abbott announced CE Mark for its Alinity h-series integrated system for hematology testing. The new product approval will help in broadening its existing product portfolio.

