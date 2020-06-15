Perineal Care Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report on perineal care titled “Perineal Care Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The perineal care market is anticipated to grow significantly due to rise in increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and fecal incontinence or double incontinence disorders, which make patients susceptible to incontinence associated dermatitis, in turn driving the demand for perineal care products.

Companies are likely to focus on the production of high volume low margin products as it has been observed that 50% of the elderly population above the age of 65 years suffer from incontinence.

This age group is also the most probable to be struggling with inadequate or stable earnings from pensions, making the necessity for an inexpensive continence care product that much greater. The leading companies operating in the market are 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Smith and Nephew plc., ConvaTec Group plc., and Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene AB), among others.

According to the report, the global perineal care market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the marker was worth US$ 878.2 Mn and it is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,254.8 Mn by the end of 2025.

Rising Use of Hygiene Products to be Observed Across the Globe

Consumption of perineal care products is growing significantly, supported by increase disposable income across both developing and developed economies. A significant change has been observed in the lower and middle income countries in terms of living standards, disposable income and urbanization.

Consumption of hygiene products has increased significantly in countries such as Japan, China, and Brazil over the last decade and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. Growing awareness among physicians and patients regarding the benefits of perineal care products is expected to boost demand over the forecast period. Players in the market are focusing on increasing awareness about incontinence products through various apps and awareness campaigns.