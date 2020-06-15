Mineral Salt Ingredients Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 Period

Owing to increasing awareness regarding health issues associated with less intake of essential nutrients, the demand for mineral salt ingredients is expected to rise steadily in the coming period. Not only consumption, but scope of mineral salt ingredients is also expected to reach cosmetic industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and infant formula, to name a few application areas.

Persistence Market Research has come up with an extensive revised research report on global mineral salt ingredients market where various applications of mineral salt ingredients, analysis on the market for different product types of mineral salt ingredients and their overall scenario across key regions in the globe is covered in this research report. Moreover, various trends, key developments, drivers, opportunities and challenges have been analyzed and their impact on the growth in consumption of mineral salt ingredients is observed. Indirectly, their influence on the growth of the global mineral salt ingredients market has been included in this research report that will give the reader a clear understanding of the various market glitches and hurdles as well as revenue pockets that he/she can use to gain momentum in the changing dynamics of the global market.

As per analysis of this research, the global market for mineral salt ingredients is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.0% throughout the period of assessment. In 2017, the global market stood at around US$ 8 Bn and is estimated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 12 Bn by the end of the period of assessment (2026). This growth is mainly driven by excessive demand for mineral salt ingredients in functional food items and infant formula.

Escalating Health Consciousness to Spur Demand for Mineral Rich Food

People are taking efforts to reduce their susceptibility and exposure to physical health hazards. Majority of health conscious people are actively participating in health activities as well as regularizing their health through rich diets and healthy food. This particular consumer segment is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for mineral salt ingredients, as they require minerals and vitamins for carrying out physical activities and maintain health management. Increasing consciousness regarding nutrition and health and appropriate food choice has resulted in higher demand for mineral salt ingredients, thus boosting the growth of the global mineral salt ingredients market.

Increasing Adoption of Mineral Salt Ingredients in Cosmetics to be Witnessed in the Coming Years

Mineral salt ingredients are being used in cosmetics and personal care sector, where they benefit the users with their anti-aging properties, anti-hair fall characteristics and skin rejuvenation factors. Aging is directly associate with mental, social or physical changes. Free radicals that are created as a bi product of metabolism, weaken immune system triggering aging. On the other hand, anti-aging is generation of new cells with high strength, which is obtained from minerals and vitamins. Minerals are rich in antioxidants and offer strength and protection to cell membranes against environmental hazards and dehydration. Minerals are effective in reducing stress, inflammatory diseases, hair loss, and skin diseases. This has fuelled the use of mineral salt ingredients in cosmetics and personal care sector, consequently contributing to the growth of the growth of the global market.

Key Highlights of Global Mineral Salt Ingredients Market

Macro minerals have gained high traction since past years. The growth of the macro mineral segment can be attributed towards the growing popularity and demand of minerals such as potassium, sodium and calcium. Macro minerals segment is expected to lead the global market in the coming years

Use of mineral salt ingredients in functional food, dairy products, agriculture and infant formula is expected t highly contribute to the growth of the global market. Of these, functional food and agriculture application segments are highly attractive from demand and consumption point of view

Region wise, Asia Pacific (APAC) is the largest with a high market lucrativeness. The consumption of mineral salt ingredients is the highest in this region owing to high demand and usage from several end use industries. APAC is marked with large presence of various sectors such as food and beverages, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. This is expected to support the growth of the global mineral salt ingredients market in this region

Key Players in the global mineral salt ingredients market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Gadot Biochemical industries ltd., DSM, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Dupont, Corbion, Albion Laboratories, Inc., SEPPIC and JUNGBUNZLAUER SUUISSE AG.