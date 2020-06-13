U.S. Engine-Driven Welder Market Growth, Size, Outlook, Demand & Forecast to 2024

The rising requirement for engine-driven welders from the mining and pipeline sectors, for dual operations, is driving their usage in the U.S. From $133.1 million in 2018, the U.S. engine-driven welder market is predicted to grow to more than $188.9 million in 2024, at 6.0% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period). Such devices use a fuel, such as gasoline or diesel, rather than electricity, to generate the required heat for welding. These prove quite useful in areas with limited, unreliable or no electricity supply, such as mines in remote wilderness.

On the basis of fuel, the market is categorized into diesel, gasoline, and others, wherein ‘others’ includes liquified petroleum gas (LPG), propane, and natural gas. Among these, the diesel category led the U.S. engine-driven welder market in 2018,because of the increasing use of diesel welding machines in pipeline operations, construction, and industrial machinery maintenance, owing to the high flammability, low cost, and easy availability of the fuel, compared to gasoline. With a sales volume of over 6,000 unitsin 2024, this category would continue leading the market.

When segmented by application, the U.S. engine-driven welder market is divided into construction, pipeline, mining, and others. Among these, the market was dominated by the pipeline division during the historical period (2014–2018). The revenue generated by this application is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, the highest among all segment divisions, during the forecast period. This would be because of the vast pipeline network in the nation, plans for the laying of new pipelines, and an increase in maintenance activities.

The U.S. energy-driven welder market is highly consolidated in nature. Only three manufactures, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, and Hobert Welding Products, accounted for more than 85% market share in 2018. The other major players operating in the market include Denyo Co. Ltd., Tomahawk Power LLC, Multiquip Inc., and ESAB AB.

Moreover, the U.S. engine-driven welder market has the presence of a large number of distributors, such as Airgas Inc., Middlesex Welding Sales, Cryo Weld, TS Distributors Inc., Norco Inc., WELDING SUPPLIES FROM IOC, One Source Equipment Rentals Inc., Barnes Welding Supply, Service Welding Supply, and A&B Welding Supply.