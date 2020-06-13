The Upright Microscope Market size will grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025.

The Global Upright Microscope market size will grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by the continuous demand for upright microscopes across all the segments, especially academic & research institutes with the expected rise in the funding by the government to educational institutions as well as decrease in price of the microscopes with increase in competition. The market for educational upright microscopes, especially low cost fixed stage microscopes for beginners has been witnessing decline in the market largely affected by the rise of high-quality microscopes at affordable prices with the increase in discounts by e-commerce players.
The factor driving the upright microscopy market are growing demand from emerging applications, growth in demand in life sciences, growth in demand in life sciences. The factors restraining the market growth are susceptibility to economic conditions associated with technological maturity.
Microscopes have been one of the key scientific instruments that have led to the discovery and analysis of numerous materials, cells, organisms, structures and other scientific innovations that were not visible with naked eye. They have been used in various fields from hobbyists and education institutions to research, medical, healthcare, life sciences, and industrial applications. In the current study the upright microscope market, the applications are broadly categorized into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and industry. Academic & research institutes accounted for the largest market for upright microscopes in 2019 with a share of 38%, led by the increasing demand for educational microscopes.
The market for upright microscopes is highly competitive across the globe, among the well established global players as well as local players who cater a certain region or country. Some of the major players operating in the upright microscope market include Zeiss Group, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Instruments, Euromex, Meiji Techno, Motic, Optika Italy, and Vision Engineering.
|Segmentation
|Sub-category
|By Head Type
|· Monocular· Binocular
· Trinocular
|By Application
|· Academic & Research institutes· Hospitals & Clinics
· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
· Industry
|By Region
|· North America· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· Rest of The World
Report Scope
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Nikon
Olympus
Leica
Euromex
Meiji Techno
Labomed
Upright Microscopes Breakdown Data by Type
Optical Microscope
Electron Microscope
Scanning Probe Microscope
Upright Microscopes Breakdown Data by Application
Clinical Sciences
Life Sciences
Others
Upright Microscopes Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Upright Microscopes Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
