The Upright Microscope Market size will grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025.

The Global Upright Microscope market size will grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by the continuous demand for upright microscopes across all the segments, especially academic & research institutes with the expected rise in the funding by the government to educational institutions as well as decrease in price of the microscopes with increase in competition. The market for educational upright microscopes, especially low cost fixed stage microscopes for beginners has been witnessing decline in the market largely affected by the rise of high-quality microscopes at affordable prices with the increase in discounts by e-commerce players.

The factor driving the upright microscopy market are growing demand from emerging applications, growth in demand in life sciences, growth in demand in life sciences. The factors restraining the market growth are susceptibility to economic conditions associated with technological maturity.

Microscopes have been one of the key scientific instruments that have led to the discovery and analysis of numerous materials, cells, organisms, structures and other scientific innovations that were not visible with naked eye. They have been used in various fields from hobbyists and education institutions to research, medical, healthcare, life sciences, and industrial applications. In the current study the upright microscope market, the applications are broadly categorized into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and industry. Academic & research institutes accounted for the largest market for upright microscopes in 2019 with a share of 38%, led by the increasing demand for educational microscopes.

The market for upright microscopes is highly competitive across the globe, among the well established global players as well as local players who cater a certain region or country. Some of the major players operating in the upright microscope market include Zeiss Group, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Instruments, Euromex, Meiji Techno, Motic, Optika Italy, and Vision Engineering.

Segmentation Sub-category By Head Type · Monocular· Binocular · Trinocular By Application · Academic & Research institutes· Hospitals & Clinics · Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies · Industry By Region · North America· Europe · Asia-Pacific · Rest of The World

