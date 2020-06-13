Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Analysis Post COVID19 Impact | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The increasing construction activities in developing countries is another key driving factor of the pressure sensitive adhesives market. It is because of economic growth that the construction activities in countries including Brazil, India, and China are growing. In addition to this, the construction is witnessing rapid growth in these countries due to the development of smart cities and large-scale housing plans. Pressure Sensitive adhesives are utilized widely in the construction sector for providing tackiness and adhesiveness in different processes, such as cladding, attaching muntin bars to windows, flooring, and reinforcing foundation membrane.

In 2018, the global pressure sensitive adhesives market reached a value of $7,414.0 million and is predicted to witness a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is growing due to the expanding e-commerce industry and increasing construction activities in developing countries. pressure sensitive adhesives are utilized for tapes, notepads, labels, and foils & films, as they can make semi-removable, removable, or permanent adhesive joints for applications of general product assembly by simple contact under light pressure.

In terms of industry, the pressure sensitive adhesives market is divided into automotive, healthcare & hygiene, packaging, electrical & electronics, construction, and others (which include industrial equipment manufacturing, textile, and aerospace & marine). The packaging industry accounted for the largest share of the industry during the historical period and is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, in terms of value. This is because of the rising adoption of pressure sensitive adhesives for carton packaging, the demand for which is increasing due to the expanding e-commerce industry.

Among all the regions, namely Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America, Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), the APAC region accounted for the major share of the pressure sensitive adhesives market during the historical period and is further expected to contribute the largest revenue share to the market during the forecast period. The reason for this is the increased adoption of construction tapes, medical tapes, and packaging tapes in the region. China dominated the regional market during the historical period as it is the world’s largest market for packaging.

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is highly fragmented, wherein top 10 market players accounted for nearly 50% and remaining market share is shared by hundreds of global and domestic manufacturers. The key players in the global manufacturing and sales operations are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Mapei SPA.

Some of the other market players in the pressure sensitive adhesives market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, TOYOCHEM CO. LTD., Toagosei Co., Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Jowat SE, Adhesives Research Inc., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Franklin Adhesives & Polymers.