Know COVID19 Impact on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

In 2017, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market generated a revenue of $114.4 billion and is predicted to attain $208.4 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is witnessing growth due to the rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection and expansion of counterfeit industry. Counterfeiting is the unauthorized reproductions of a trademarks brand which are identical to genuine products. In order to avoid counterfeiting of products secure packaging is required. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of securely packaging products for minimizing counterfeiting and infringement.

When technology is taken into consideration, the anti-counterfeiting packaging market is categorized into overt, track & trace, covert, and forensic. Out of these, the track & trace category is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period as manufacturers have started tracing and tracking their shipments in order to avoid any complications in the supply chain. With this technology, the users are allowed to assign unique identities to products during their manufacturing, which aids in tracing the product later in the supply chain.

Among all the regions, namely Europe, Central & South America (CSA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America accounted for more than 40.0% share of the anti-counterfeiting packaging market in 2017 and is further projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a strong base of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer good manufacturing companies in the region. In addition to this, the governments in the region are also taking several initiatives for protecting users from counterfeit products.

Some of the leading players operating in the market include E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, SICPA Holding SA, Amcor Limited, Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology

Covert

Overt

Forensic

Track & Trace

Based on Application

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Clothing and Apparel

Geographical Analysis