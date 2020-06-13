Indian Industrial Aerosol Market Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Demand & Forecast to 2024

By 2024, the Indian industrial aerosol market is predicted to be valued at $761.6 million, progressing at a 3.9% CAGR during 201­9­–2024.

Based on application, the market was dominated by the paints category, which held a 41.3% sales volume share, in 2018. During the forecast period, the sales volume of aerosol-based paints in the country would grow at a 5.4% CAGR, to 36.3 million units.

The growth of the automotive aftermarket of India is forecast to drive the demand for paints, containing aerosols, to cover scratches and other minor deformities on vehicles due to accidents. Further, the surging automobile production in the country is driving the industrial aerosol market in India by raising the demand for aerosol-based paints. Apart from maintaining the vehicles’ aesthetics, aerosol products are also used for lubrication, engine degreasing, and friction and wear reduction.

The Indianindustrial aerosol market displaysa highly fragmented nature due to the presence of numerous low and medium-capacity manufacturers of aerosol-containing products. Among the major players in the market are OKS Speciality Lubricants India, 3M company, Aerol Formulations Pvt. Ltd., and WD-40 Company.They offer a range of cost-competitive products to meet the varying demands of customers across the country.

Indian Aerosols Pvt. Ltd., Twin Tech India Pvt. Ltd.,CRC Industries Inc.,Wuerth India Pvt. Ltd., and Zenith Spray and Aerosols Private Limited are among the other players operating in the industrial aerosol market of India.