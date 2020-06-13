Global Premium Denim Jeans Market is estimated to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR 5.93% between 2019 and 2025.

11 June 2020 Toronto, Canada: – According to Supply Demand Market Research,The premium denim jeans market is projected to reach 15.2 billion USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2019 and 2025. The growth in the market size is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for premium apparel products across the globe, especially in mature markets as well as emerging countries. The growth is also associated with the steady demand in US and Europe, decrease in the cost of manufacturing with the advancement of cutting edge technologies and outsourcing manufacturing thus decreasing costs of production.

The Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Report provides database which pertains to the current and contemporary discovery and the new technology which has been induced in the Premium Denim Jeans Market, thereby helping the investors to understand the impact of these on the market future development. Also, the Report comprises of an extensive study on the Global Premium Denim Jeans Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, proportion, demand, key market and key players which helps the retailers and participants to be aware of the shortcomings, market threats and the plausible profitable opportunities which market can offer.

The market for premium denim jeans is highly fragmented among several players. No single player has accounted for more than 10% of the global premium denim jeans market in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The market for premium denim jeans is fragmented by several players in the space across the globe. North America accounted for the major market. The market is very attractive at present and is served by several companies – well established players, especially based out of U.S. and Europe. Some of the vendors offering premium denim jeans include, LVMH Group, Gap Inc., Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Guess Inc., Centric Brands, PVH Corp., Jacob Cohen, Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia, and AG Adriano Goldschmied among several other companies globally.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 impact analysis on various industry verticals and Country Level impact for a better analysis of markets and industries. The 2020 latest edition of this report is entitled to provide additional commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Table Of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

5. Global Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Store

5.3. Department Store

5.4 Mall

6. Global Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Women

6.3 Men

6.4 Children

7. Global Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Type

7.2.2 North America Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Type

7.3.2 Europe Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Application

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Type

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Application

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World Premium Denim Jeans Market Drugs, By Type

7.5.2 Rest of the World Premium Denim Jeans Market, By Application

8. Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions to be continued @https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/toc_publisher/661119?code=SDMRCO661119

