Flocculants and Coagulants Market to Grow by Around $4,000.0 Million During 2018–2023 | COVID19 Impact on Flocculants and Coagulants Market

It is a well-known fact that 97% of the total water on earth is saline, and only 3% is freshwater. Further, more than half of that 3% is contained in permanent ice caps, in mountains and polar regions. This way, only 1% of the total water on earth is available for consumption, and a large part of even that 1% is highly polluted, owing to the toxic discharge into lakes and rivers from factories and houses. Further, the United Nations, in its latest World Population Prospects report, claims that the global population would grow to 9.7 billion in 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2019.

Additionally, as per the World Health Organization, about half of the global population would be in water-stressed areas by 2050, thereby creating a dire need for wastewater recycling and reuse. It is because of these concerns that the flocculants and coagulants market would reach $14,225.3 million by 2023 from $10,270.2 million in 2017, at a 5.4% CAGR during 2018–2023.The government in various nations is implementing stringent regulations to ensure the supply of clean potable water, such as the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on municipal bodies.

The largest use flocculants and coagulants is witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is also predicted to observe the fastest flocculants and coagulants market growth during the forecast period. This would be owing to the increasing demand for clean water in the chemical, metal, oil and gas,and food and beverages sectors and swift growth in the economies of regional countries. Within the region, China is among the largest manufacturing countries and water polluters, owing to which the use of the treatment process is quite high here.

Apart from the limited availability of fresh water, the diseases caused by polluted water are also a cause for concern across the globe. People in several developing and most underdeveloped countries resort to consuming water from contaminated sources, in the absence of fresh ones, which leads to diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, and gastroenteritis. This is promoting the recycling of water, thereby leading to the increasing consumption of coagulants and flocculants. This is also why, the growth opportunities for the manufacturers and providers of such materials will come from emerging economies.

Coagulants nullify the negative charges in the colloids contained in wastewater, so that the colloidal particles form large lumps, which can be easily separated by clarification or filtration. Flocculants also accomplish the same objective, but without the charge neutralization. Flocculants are further of the non-ionic, cationic, and anionic types, among which the demand for the cationic type is predicted to rise the fastest during the forecast period, as apart from water treatment in the food and beverages sector, they are also used in the mining sector during mineral and metal refining.

Further, recyclers are shifting to coagulants and flocculants from traditional treatment materials, primarily alum and chlorine, owing to the cost-effectiveness and better performance of the former two. Environmentalists are also concerned about the harmful effects of chlorine, which is further leading to its phasing-out. The sludge formed after treating water with flocculants contains ammonium and phosphates, which encourages its use as a fertilizer, to maintain optimum levels of the nutrients in the soil. Therefore, owing to the advantages they offer, these chemicals are being increasingly used in water recycling.