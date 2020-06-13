COVID19 Impact Analysis on Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market | Industry Trends , Demand, Size & Forecast to 2024

In 2018, the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market generated a revenue of $2,197.8 million and is projected to attain a value of $2,953.6 million in 2024, witnessing a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). In terms of end use, the industrial processing sector is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the chemical is utilized for coating different products in the chemical processing industry in order to improve the electrical load bearing capacity of the base material, decrease friction and sticking, and enhance chemical and heat resistance.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ptfe-market/report-sample

On the basis of type, granular category is expected to hold the largest share of the PTFE market during the forecast period, which is attributed to the suitability and extensive usage of this type in seals, gaskets, and rings for aerospace and automotive applications. The fastest growth is projected to be registered by the powder category during the forecast period because of its wide applications in coatings and electrical tapes, cables, and wires. In terms of application, the market is predicted to be dominated by the coatings’ division during the forecast period.

The rising requirement for PTFE from the electrical & electronics industry is a key driving factor of the PTFE market. PTFE finds in applications in different electrical & electronics products, such as fabrication of semiconductor devices, cable tires, barb insulators, battery binders, connectors, circuit breakers, and brush holders. In addition to this, the requirement for electrical and electronics goods is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing population, primarily in the South Asian countries. This is further projected to drive the demand for PTFE.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=ptfe-market

The global market for the chemical compound is highly concentrated in nature and has a small number of players. The key players in the market are The Chemours Company, Gujarat Fluoropolymers Ltd., 3M Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Juhua Group Corporation, Solvay SA, Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry, and Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co. Ltd. The production is also quite limited to the APAC region, primarily China. Several players are backward integrated and with their own raw material production facilities and even process PTFE to produce high-value-added products.

Shamrock, Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co. Ltd., DuPont (Changshu) Fluoro Technology Co. Ltd., and Liaocheng Fuer New Material Technology Co. Ltd. are other key players in the global PTFE market.