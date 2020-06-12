Identity Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025 with Prominent Key Players: Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds

Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle

Get sample copy of “Identity Analytics Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/37182

Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of identity analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, adoption of AI, machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions, and rise in demand for mobility solutions and surge in identity theft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Major Key Players of the Identity Analytics Market are:

Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm, ID analytics (Symantec), Verint Systems, NetIQ (Microfocus), Microsoft, and Oracle

The global identity analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, analytics type, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on analytics type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the identity analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Identity Analytics Market covered are:

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Major Applications of Identity Analytics Market covered are:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Identity Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Identity Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Identity Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Identity Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/37182

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Identity Analytics Market Size

2.2 Identity Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Identity Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Identity Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Identity Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Identity Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Identity Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Identity Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Identity Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Identity Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/37182

In the end, Identity Analytics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.

Contact

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: [email protected]

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook