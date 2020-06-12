Europe Pigments Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2019-2025

The Europe pigment (colorant) market has grown over the past few years owing to healthy growth in end user industries such as construction, printing ink, paints & coatings, etc. and increased trend towards specialty colorants demand. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years due to the availability of suitable alternatives for synthetic inorganic pigments and advancements in coating technologies. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Pigments Market By Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Plastics, Construction Materials), By Product (Inorganic [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Cadmium Pigments, Carbon Black, Chromium Oxide], Organic [Azo, Phthalocyanine, Quinacridone], Specialty [Classic Organic, Metallic, High Performance Organic, Light Interference, Complex Inorganic, Fluorescent, Luminescent, Thermochromic]), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)”, Determined to Surpass USD 4 billion by 2025.

Pigments are chiefly categorized as organic, inorganic and specialty types. These product types are further sub segmented by color, number and chemical name. Nevertheless, all these three types of colorants will have to compete with each other and with other dyes market to gain traction over the forecast period. Specialty colorants demand in Europe will grow with highest CAGR during the forecast timespan. This growth will be driven by the increasing demand for fluorescent and luminescent pigments over the forecast timeframe. Printing ink was a prominent product end-user in 2018 and shall grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Color and appearance of the ink are major factors to attract the customers. This is anticipated to boost the product demand over the years to follow.

Paints & coatings industry was one of the most important segments in the pigments market and led the market size in 2018. The segment had a high penetration and is also likely to exhibit a high growth rate between 2019 – 2025. Growth in the construction industry, greater demand for printing inks, emerging technologies and rising demand from plastics are all expected to boost product demand in the coming years. Many multinational giants are operating in the regional colorant market. Some prominent players working in the industry include, Clariant AG, Merck, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Carl Schlenk AG, LANXESS AG, Ferro Corporation and Cathay Industries.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Growth potential analysis

Porter’s analysis

Technology landscape

Company market share analysis

PESTEL analysis

Pricing analysis

