Acrylic Sealants Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

CMI presents an in-depth overview of the Global Acrylic Sealants Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2027. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, RPM International, Inc., 3M, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and H.B Fuller Company among others.

This study focuses on the Global Acrylic Sealants Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and emerging players. The study objectives are to present the Acrylic Sealants growth in Key regions. In order to provide valuable insight by each key element of the market, the highest and slowest growing market segment in the study is described. New market participants are emerging and are accelerating the transition in the antistatic market. Merger and acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment for this industry.

Key Developments

Various key players in the market are focused on developing organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisition and new product launch in order to enhance their global presence.

For instance, in October 2019, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., one of the leading player in advanced materials and silicones, launched GE-branded siliconized acrylic latex caulks and sealants line which includes nine products that offers protection to paint projects in different colors and sizes.

In March 2017, Selena Group, distributor and producer of construction chemicals acquired 64% stake in Uniflex S.p.A., an Italian company specializing in the production of acrylic sealants. Through this acquisition, Selena group strengthen its foothold in Western Europe.

In August 2015, an epoxy sealing brand from Pidilite Industries, M-seal launched M-seal Gap Fill White Acrylic Sealant, for filling indoor cracks. It is formulated with single component water based resin solution, ready-to-use solution. Also, it can be easily removed when required.

Regional Markets: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

