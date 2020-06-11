IOT in Automotive Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2023: Intel Corporation,TomTom,Cisco,Vodafone

IOT in Automotive -Global Market Status & Trend Report 2013-2023 Top 20 Countries Data offers a comprehensive analysis on IOT in Automotive industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data in Global major 20 countries and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information.

The connected automotive has been the most seen and known instance of Internet of Things. However, as todays vehicles are becoming progressively software-driven, the real IoT growths in the auto sector are behind the scenes, as software and automakers producers both claim to the driver’s seat. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a framework of interconnected computing devices, digital and mechanical devices and autonomy in data transfer. Further, the launch of automotive IoT market encourages the need for automated gadgets that help analyze real-time data on vehicle users and fleet operators. Additionally, it is connected with internet of smart automotive that allots three types of communications for example in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure.

The automotive are linked for years, in methods that by now it pretends to be routine. Certainly, automotive companies have begun linking cars to data streams. And, when it comes to connecting technology and drivers, the automotive sector has a richer and longer record of accomplishment than any other industry.

Some of the major enterprises presently working in automotive IoT market are Audi AG, Google Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors, Texas Instruments,Intel Corporation,TomTom,Cisco,Vodafone,NXP Semiconductors

Global Automotive IoT Market: Key Drivers & Restraints

The auto manufacturers and government funding on next generation vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies will boost the development. This projects the automotive IoT market to experience a significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to real-time incident and traffic alerts along with surge in R&D expenses.

Autonomous vehicles are estimated to change the automotive IoT market, maintenance alert, and increase in need for smart gadgets, increase in telematics orders by governments, and requirement for smartphone features in vehicles will drive the automotive IoT market. Nevertheless, absence in cellular connectivity coverage and best costing are estimated to hamper the growth of the automotive IoT market.

In addition, owing to the rise in per capita income of people, automated infotainment facilities in the vehicle are also becoming essential part. Individuals anticipate their digital lifestyles must be stretched into their vehicle also, with the help of automotive IoT technology. These are expected to boost the automotive IoT market.

Global Automotive IoT Market: Geographical Outlook

North America at present serves as the leading among all economy for automotive IoT market, particularly from the emerged economy of the Canada and U.S. This resides R&D units of numerous major enterprises. The North American is leading the market due to its users in the economy have high awareness levels and purchasing power for the new technology.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

Global IOT in Automotive Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Global IOT in Automotive Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Infotainment System

Navigation

Telematics

Major driving forces behind the growth of the market are the increase in government funds for better traffic management, safety assurance, energy savings and the development of connected vehicles. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure, Government regulations and additional cost burden on consumers may hinder the growth of IoT in Automotive Market.

