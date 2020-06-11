Gene Therapy Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored, Forecast to 2026| Voyager Therapeutics, Sanofi, Juno Therapeutics, Advantagene

Gene therapy can be defined as the treatment of a disease by modifying, replacing, or supplementing a genetic combination that is absent or abnormal and is responsible for causing causing the disease. Gene therapy has emerged as one of the most sought after research objectives in order to cure incurable diseases. Globally increasing instances of HIV, Cancer and other difficult to cure diseases is driving the demand for gene therapy.

The global gene therapy market was valued at $393.35 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6,205.85 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.8% from 2019 to 2026. Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patient’s cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools. For instance, genetic engineering can be used to modify physical appearance, metabolism, physical capabilities, and mental abilities such as memory and intelligence. In addition, it is also used for infertility treatment. Gene therapy offers a ray of hope for patients, who either have no treatment options or show no benefits with drugs currently available. The ongoing success has strongly supported upcoming researches and has carved ways for enhancement of gene therapy.

Major Key Players of the Gene Therapy Market are:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc., Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., AveXis, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Celgene Corporation, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Editas Medicine, Inc., Editas Medicine, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, REGENXBIO Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Uniqure N. V.,Voyager Therapeutics, Inc ,Amgen, Epeius Biotechnologies, Sanofi, Juno Therapeutics, Advantagene

Get sample copy of “Gene Therapy Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/72026

This report on gene therapy covers different type of gene therapy developments, applications of gene therapy in curing diseases and market size in various geographical regions.

The report covers also cover gene therapy market developments from the development phase perspective as follows: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

On the basis of applications of gene therapy, this report also covers all the major applications of gene therapy in curing major diseases, some of the major diseases covered in this report are as follows: Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Diabetes Mellitus, Neurological Disorders and Others

This report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets for gene therapy in each of the region.

By Vector Type:

Viral vector

o Retroviruses

o Lentiviruses

o Adenoviruses

o Adeno Associated Virus

o Herpes Simplex Virus

o Poxvirus

o Vaccinia Virus

o Others

Non-viral vector

o Naked/Plasmid Vectors

o Gene Gun

o Electroporation

o Lipofection

o Others

By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide

Deficiency

Growth factors

Receptors

Others

By Application

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious disease

Other Diseases

North America is the largest regional market for gene therapies

The global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high and growing healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of major market players in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the gene therapy market in North America.

Gene therapy involves modification of the faulty and missing gene/s and then delivery to the intended target using modified viral particles or other biotechnologically approved methods. This therapy is mostly considered as a one-time treatment; however, in some cases, it requires more than one dose of medication to completely cure the disease. Gene therapy, once considered impossible on a commercial-scale has now become a trend and most of the companies are banking on breakthrough innovations in the field. Many of the smaller companies have been successful in bringing few molecules to the market with the backing of larger companies.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Gene Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Gene Therapy Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Gene Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Gene Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/72026

Table of Content :

8.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.2. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.3. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.4. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.5. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.6. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Business Performance

8.7.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.8. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.8.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.9. Avexis Inc.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.10. Bluebird Bio, Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business Performance

8.10.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/72026

Many other therapies are also under development, which when approved and marketed, may contribute to significant revenue generation and would boost the industry growth. For instance, in 2018, there were 950 molecules in the development that were expected to be as effective treatment options for different indications like cancer, cardiac diseases, inherited blindness, and various other gene related defects.

About Market Growth Insight:

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.

Contact

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: [email protected]

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook