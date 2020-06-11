Data Center Cooling Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019–2025 | Schneider Electric, Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions

Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers among others. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.

The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the global market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impend the growth of the global market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.

Major Key Players of the Data Center Cooling Market are:

Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek

The global data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Data Center Cooling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Data Center Cooling market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Data Center Cooling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Data Center Cooling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Data Center Cooling industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

