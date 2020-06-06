X-Ray System Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during COVID-19 Crisis 2018 – 2026

X-rays are electromagnetic radiation that go into structures within the living body and produce images of these structures on a fluorescent screen or photographic film. X-ray system combines both an X-ray source and a fluorescent screen to enable pasteurization. X-ray system includes x-ray imaging systems, processing equipment and equipment directly related to irradiation with x-rays for therapy or directly related to the production of images for diagnosis. Some prominent uses x­-rays in current scenario are like bone fractures, joint injuries and infections, artery blockages, abdominal pain and cancer.

With increase in geriatric population worldwide, health related problems or diseases has also growing which further leading in the growth of demand for various health care services and demand for X-rays system also. In addition, favourable regulations and government initiatives & investments in health care sector also driving global X-rays system market. The technological advancement resulting in many product developments such as up gradation of digital X-ray systems contributed in the growth of the market.

On the basis of technology, the X-ray system market is divided into direct radiography and computed radiography. Among these direct radiography segment is projected to attend the highest market share during the forecast period 2018-2026. The key driver for this segment is the advantages involved with the use of direct radiography systems, such as better contrast detect ability, effective dynamic range, superior and more accurate images, better medical evaluation, reduced radiation exposure for patients and workers, flexibility in image management, superior evaluation of data and images, improved patient throughput, and lower operational costs. On the basis of application, the X-ray market is categorised into general radiography, dental applications, fluoroscopy, and mammography. The general radiography segment is projected to have the largest market share of the global X-ray market. The growth of the market contributed is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of diseases like tuberculosis, growing aging population, osteoporosis, and CVD and product launches. Based on end use, the market can be divided into diagnostic centres, hospitals, and mobile imaging centres. It is anticipated that hospitals segment will have the largest market share in the forecast period. Mid-to-large sized hospitals install medical imaging equipment within the premises as medical imaging can be a major source of outpatient profits.

North America has the highest market share of global x- ray system market. The region is facilitate with strong economies in the Canada and US; these countries significant investing in new technologies. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share of global x ray system market. Key factors such as rising geriatric population along with the growing disease prevalence, a favourable reimbursement scenario in several countries, and easy access to and the affordability of quality healthcare technologies and solutions are expected to drive market growth in this region.

Key players of the global x- ray system market are Canon Inc. (Japan), Carestream Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Samsung Medison Co., Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Ltd. (Korea), and Agfa Gevaert (Belgium) and many more. Companies are adopting different strategy such as collaboration, merging, product launching for getting competitive advantage.

