Potential Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak on Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2023

Within the cancer therapeutics space, which today is worth over $100 billion globally, immunotherapeutic drugs have gained worldwide acceptance. This is because they are targeted therapeutics that have high specificity for cancer cells. Today, cancer immunotherapy drugs have captured nearly 50% of the overall oncology drugs market, generating about $75 billion in 2019 alone and are forecast to surpass $115 billion in 2023. This report describes the evolution of such a huge market in 20 chapters supported by over 180 tables and figures in 450 pages.

An overview of cancer immunotherapy that includes: monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s, cancer vaccines and non-specific cancer immunotherapies and CAR T therapies.

Focus on current trends in cancer immunotherapies that include: anti-PD-1 and anti-PDL1 drugs, Dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies and cancer vaccines.

Insight into the challenges faced by drug developers, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing cancer immunotherapy drugs.

Descriptions of more than 23 cancer immunotherapeutics approved and used as targeted drugs

Insight into the various immunotherapeutics available for specific cancer types.

Description and data for the prevalence of cancer types that are addressed by cancer immunotherapeutics.

Overall global cancer therapeutics market, leading market players and the best selling cancer drugs.

Detailed account of the market for cancer immunotherapeutics by geography, indication, company and individual drugs.

Profiles, marketed products and products in the pipeline of 79 companies that are located globally

Summary table to identify the category of immunotherapy drug offered by the 79 companies.

Specific chapter on the CAR-T industry detailing manufacturing, regulations and pricing

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What is the global market for cancer immunotherapeutics by product class such as MAbs, vaccines and non-specific immunotherapies, through 2023?

What is the global market for cancer immunotherapeutics by geography, through 2023?

What is the global market for cancer immunotherapeutics by indication, through 2023?

What is the global market for MAbs by type such as naked MAbs and ADCs, through 2023?

What are the market values for Herceptin, Avastin, Erbitux, Yervoy, Mabthera, Adectris, and Keytruda?

What is the global market for cancer vaccines?

What is the global market for cytokines in cancer immunotherapy?

The projected market values for Nivolumab, Tecentriq, DCVax-L, Imfinzi?

What immunotherapies have been approved to date?

What monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) were approved by the FDA to treat different types of cancers?

What are naked MAbs and how many of them have been approved by the FDA?

What are antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and how many of them are available in the market?

What are the common cytotoxic “wareheads” used in ADCs?

What are the important clinical assets in ADCs?

How many bispecific MAbs are in late-stage development?

What are the common side effects of MAbs in cancer immunotherapy?

What are cancer vaccines and how many of them have been licensed to be marketed?

How many cytokines have been approved for being used in cancer immunotherapy?

What are the major checkpoint inhibitors in clinical development?

What is the current status of anti-PD-1 drugs, dentritic cell therapies, T-cell therapies and cancer vaccines?

What are the most valuable R&D projects in cancer immunotherapy and what would be their approximate sales revenues in 2023?

Number of melanoma drugs approved to date?

Number of lung cancer drugs approved to date?

Number of brain cancer drugs approved to date?

What is CAR T Therapy?

What are the main challenges associated with CAR T therapy?

What is the status of CAR T therapeutic approval?

What are the current regulations for immunotherapies in USA, Europe & Japan?

What are the main manufacturing steps in CAR T therapy?

What challenges lie ahead for CAR T production

