Siemens Healthineers AG Market: Poised For a Strong Outlook Post Covid-19 Scenario

Siemens Healthineers operates cloud-based digital platforms that assist partner healthcare providers in delivering innovative healthcare solutions through efficient handling of big data.

In 2016, Siemens Healthineers launched its ten-year growth strategy plan through 2025. The company is currently in upgrading phase and is transforming into a digital infrastructure company with focus on data, digital, and AI solutions that would enable it to support the New Growth phase (third and final phase of 2025 strategy).

Siemens Healthineers is implementing robust cybersecurity processes to safeguard its infrastructure and operations from cyber-attacks.

The report provides information and insights into Siemens Healthineers’s technology activities, including –

– Insights of its digital transformation strategies and accelerator & digital innovation programs

– Overview of technology initiatives covering strategic partnerships and product launches

– Details of investments in companies providing innovative solutions

– Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

– Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

– The key technology themes under focus for Siemens Healthineers are 3D printing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, cloud, cybersecurity, data centers, EMR systems, genomics, IoT, mobile health, precision medicine, remote patient monitoring, and robotics.

– Siemens Healthineers has mainly followed a partnership and acquisition approach in order to build technological expertise in optimizing its operational procedures.

– Siemens Healthineers launched Digital Ecosystem, a collaborative platform for developers and healthcare providers to build digital healthcare solutions. The Digital Ecosystem is built on Microsoft Azure cloud platform that enables healthcare providers to optimize the performance of their clinical facilities/laboratories through Teamplay cloud.

