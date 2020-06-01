Shipbuilding Market Update: Fast Change Strategies for 2020-2026

The global shipbuilding new orders reached 42.74 million GT in 2019. The factors such as increasing sea-borne trade, accelerating economic growth, growing energy consumption and rising demand of eco-friendly ships are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the environmental regulations, risk of cyber breaches and trade wars. A few notable trends include average age of world merchant fleet, significant steel usage, Korean government taking initiatives to support shipbuilding industry, major companies restructuring Japanese shipbuilding industry and growing demand for LNG bunkering.

The shipbuilding industry is responsible for the design and construction of ocean going vessels. Most of the global ship production today is concentrated in Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, though large shipyards also exist in many other countries. The shipbuilding industry is involved in the construction and modification of ships and these operations are carried out in specialized facilities called shipyards. The shipbuilding industry primarily supplies the shipping industry and, hence, a shipbuilding cycle cannot be discussed entirely outside the context of a shipping cycle. Basically the supply-demand gaps in the shipping industry lead to shipbuilding cycles.

Increasing demand for shipping services and energy consumption in developing economies supported the demands for bulkers and tankers, globally. As an outcome of high growth in adoption of high-tech ship construction machines by domestic shipbuilders, South Korean shipbuilding completions inclined impressively in 2019.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global shipbuilding market segmented into Tankers, Bulkers, Container Ships and Gas Carriers.

The major countries i.e. Korea, China, Japan and Europe have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Fincantieri SpA, Sembcorp Marine Ltd and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd are also presented in detail.

