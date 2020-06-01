Packaging Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales

European glass packaging market is predicted to reach US$19.0 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, rising beer production in Europe, growing wine trade and increasing recycling rate of glass packaging. The market is expected to experience certain trends such as surging food & beverage demand in Europe, rising middle class population and introduction of lightweight glass. European glass packaging market also faced certain challenges like fluctuating grape production and various barriers to entry. The market in 2020 is predicted to experience a moderate decline due to the emergence of COVID-19 disease, globally.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2647379

Europe glass packaging market by application can be segmented as into the following categories: beverages, food, pharmaceuticals and personal care. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by beverages, followed by food, pharmaceuticals and personal care. The Europe beverage glass packaging market by product can be segmented into the following five segments: still wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks and sparkling wine. The highest share of the market was held by still wine, followed by beer in 2019.

Europe glass packaging market by region can be segmented as follows: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Poland. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by Germany, followed by UK. Germany is predicted to hold a dominant position in the market over the years supported by the stringent government policies regarding banning of plastic bags.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe glass packaging market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Poland) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Vidrala, Owens Illinois, Vetropack, Ardagh Group, Amcor and Verallia) are also presented in detail.

Purchase Reports at Discounted Prices!!! Offer Valid Till Midnight!!!

Key Target Audience:

Glass Packaging Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/