Service Integration And Management Market Study By Business Base Distribution And Competitive Dynamics 2018-2026

Global Service Integration and Management Market is valued US$3.60 bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$5.72 bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.96%.

Service Integration and Management market segmented by Component, by Solution, by Services, & by Region. A component is separated into Solution and Services. Based on the solution is classified into Business & Technology. Services is divided into Implementation and Advisory. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Service Integration and Management market help seamlessly integrate interdependent services from a multitude of internal and external service providers into single end-to-end services to meet business requirements. Service Integration and Management Market growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of IT and managed services. Revenue from the market is also increasing due to the adoption of new technologies such as big data analytics in order to improve performance and delivery of services on time. Increasing global ICT spending is expected to support the robust growth of the service integration and management market in the years to come. Increasingly complex technology landscape, rising demand for business practices with quick deliverables, integration of next-generation services in business models, and cost pressures are also making the implementation of SIAM strategy critical for success.

Based on component services play a vital role in the overall SIAM market, as these services help enterprises in the effective functioning of the entire IT infrastructure system, along with specific advisory and implementation services for digital transformation of business processes. SIAM services are gaining traction among enterprises, as they are cost-efficient with no requirement to purchase, install, and maintain the system.

On the basis on service, Global Service Integration and Management Market has been categorized into advisory and implementation; assessment and advisory; and integration and automation. Among these, consulting and implementation services are expected to continue holding the largest share in the market in the coming years.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global SIAM market, as a technologically advanced region. US and Canada are major contributors to the growth of SIAM market. These countries have been implementing SIAM solutions extensively with the increasing adoption of enterprise mobility solutions.

key player profiled in the report include Wipro ,Atos ,Accenture ,CGI Group, FUJITSU ,Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services ,Hewlett Packard Enterprise ,HCL Technologies, Capgemini, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE),International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),Infosys Limited, Mind tree Limited, CGI Group Inc.,NTT DATA Corporation.

