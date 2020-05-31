Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Market Study By Business Base Distribution And Competitive Dynamics 2018-2026

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market was valued US$1.95Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$3.92Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.12% during a forecast.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market are segmented into by end user, by component, by material type, by engine type, and by region. Based on the end-user type, aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is classified into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) & Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO). In component, a type is parted into Fan Cowl, Engine Cowl & Thrust Reverser. In material, a type is segmented into Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites & Nickel Chromium. In the engine, a type is divided into Turbofan, Turboprop & Gas Turbine. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market are the strong global growth of both passenger and freight, increasing commercial aircrafts production, rising passenger footfall and cargo traffic, Modernization & innovations in aircrafts coupled with emergence of new entrants, rising research & development activities to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft, Ongoing rises in living standards and increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries and reductions in fares will boost the market for aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

Rising material cost and backlog in existing aircraft deliveries can hamper the growth of aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

In terms of Material, aluminium alloys segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Aluminium alloys material is in rising to use for the manufacture of aircraft on account its corrosion resistance and ductility. Aluminium alloy is one of the best-known high-strength, aluminium alloys attributed to its high strength and excellent resistance to fatigue. With such properties and characteristics, an alloy is age-hardening and the heat treatment process will strengthen the alloy.

In terms of End-user, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Airlines and operators are accelerating the replacement of older aircraft with modern fuel-efficient aircraft that take advantage of new materials, composites and technologies. To meet this record Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are in the transform of every aspect of design, production, and delivery while driving additional efficiency and customization.

Among region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, China, and India will boost the market in this region, Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers to meet the rising demand for air travel around the globe, increased flight frequency along with rising preference of air travel, the region rapid changes in regulations to make aviation more advancing on the technology front and Rising military upgrades will have better market expansion in aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

Safran, UTC, Leonardo, Bombardier, Triumph, FACC, GKN, Nordam, Spirit AeroSystems, Woodward, Inc, and Nordam.

The scope of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market:

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Component

Fan Cowl

Engine Cowl

Thrust Reverser

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Material Type

Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Composites

Nickel Chromium

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Engine Type

Turbofan

Turboprop

Gas Turbine

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed in Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market:

Magellan Aerospace

Triumph Group

Ducommun

Nexcelle

Esterline Technologies

Nordam

Franke Industries

Senior Aerospace

CKT Aero Engineering Ltd

GKN

Power Flow Systems, Inc.

Sky Dynamics

UTC Aerospace Systems

Knisley Exhaust

Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.

ThomasNet

Acorn Welding

Safran Nacelles

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd

D’Shannon Aviation