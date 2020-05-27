Healthcare IT Consulting Market 2020 Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – ACCENTURE, MCKESSON CORPORATION, COGNIZANT, CERNER CORPORATION

The report titled “Healthcare IT Consulting Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Healthcare IT Consulting Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market: ACCENTURE, MCKESSON CORPORATION, COGNIZANT, CERNER CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, DELOITTE, CERNER CORPORATION, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, AND GENPACT LIMITED and Other

Data Privacy and Confidentiality

The adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs) is a major transformation in healthcare. Specialty IT consulting support has a key role to play in the maintenance and security of the patient data. Yet healthcare records are among the most prone to theft as the worth of medical information is more than the credit card data. The growing cyber-attacks in healthcare are due to not complying with HIPPA privacy rule and improper data encryption to safeguard the data.The Ponemon Institute that conducts independent research on privacy, data protection, and information security policy states that the healthcare data breaches cost USD 6.2 billion per year. Almost 90% of healthcare organizations are prone to data theft.With growing concern over the risk of unauthorized use or access to healthcare databases, the healthcare consulting companies are under pressure as they have to create enough confidence to prospective healthcare providers. Therefore data privacy and confidentiality is a major factor restraining the growth of the Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

The US Lead the Market in the North America Region

The US Healthcare IT Consulting Market holds the largest market share in 2017 in North America region as there is a need to operate their businesses effectively and improve the patient experience. Due to changes in regulations and change in payments of Medicare, health care providers are increasingly dependent on IT healthcare consulting companies. With innovative approaches such as analytics, data security, and systems etc. healthcare providers are benefiting in increasing revenues and improving the patient experience. This is likely to contribute towards the growth of the Healthcare IT Consulting Market.

