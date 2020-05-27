Dimethyl Carbonate Market will grow at 5% CAGR by 2024

Dimethyl carbonate market share in the solvent sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% over the coming seven years. The ability to provide exceptional solubility, odor, and low rate of evaporation is expected to make the product more useful in coating resins, concrete coatings, auto refinish, steel drum linings, architectural coatings, floor coatings, and traffic paints. Eco-friendly nature of the product along with its low costs are projected to enhance its demand in the production of solvents and automotive fuels, thereby catalyzing the growth of dimethyl carbonate industry.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market size was valued over USD 410 million in 2015 and is forecast to experience gains exceeding 5% CAGR by 2024.

Growth Drivers are

Robust growth in polycarbonate industry

Increasing product demand in paints & coatings

Dimethyl carbonate industry size in polycarbonate sector, which was evaluated at more than USD 200 million in 2015, is expected to experience a striking growth over the next few years. Escalating applications of polycarbonates across the medical, automotive, lightning & appliances, glazing, and electronics sectors are expected to boost dimethyl carbonate industry growth. Polycarbonate sector, which produced a revenue of more than USD 14 billion in 2015, is slated to hit USD 22 billion by 2024, which in turn, will help the market players to expand their profits through heavy business investments.

Dimethyl carbonate market share in the solvent sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% over the coming seven years. The ability to provide exceptional solubility, odor, and low rate of evaporation is expected to make the product more useful in coating resins, concrete coatings, auto refinish, steel drum linings, architectural coatings, floor coatings, and traffic paints. Eco-friendly nature of the product along with its low costs are projected to enhance its demand in the production of solvents and automotive fuels, thereby catalyzing the growth of dimethyl carbonate industry.

This report provides information about the product consumption and market share of the application, as well as the growth rate of each application segment.

The regional segmentation covers:

Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

North America dimethyl carbonate market size, which was estimated at more than USD 90 million in 2015, is projected to expand remarkably over the coming seven years. Favorable government policies to improve the public infrastructure along with scaling up of the construction activities is anticipated to support the business expansion. U.S. dimethyl carbonate industry is likely to be a major revenue driver.

Market players are adopting key business growth strategies such as new product development and high R&D funding to increase their ROI. AkzoNobel N.V., HaiKe Chemical Group Limited, EMD Millipore Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, All-Chemie Limited, Alfa Aesar, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Company Limited, UBE Industries Limited, Dongying City Longxing Chemical Company Limited, and Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Company Limited are the key participants of dimethyl carbonate industry.

