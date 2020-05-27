Cold Chain Market Anticipated To Grow At An Exponential Rate In The Near Future- Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings

Cold Chain Market Insights and Trends:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Cold Chain Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 ] . The Cold Chain report helps you to be there on the right track by making you focus on the data and realities of the industry. The Cold Chain market report also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The Global Cold chain Market accounted for USD 178.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Cold Chain report provides market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, COVID-19 impact analysis, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Leading manufacturers covered in the report are:Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI

The study considers the Cold Chain Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Cold Chain Market are:

Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, AGRO Merchants Group, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Trenton Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services

On the basis of temperature control, the global cold chain market is segmented into conventional refrigeration and packaging material.



The conventional refrigeration segment is sub segmented into mechanical refrigeration.



The packaging material is sub segmented into dry ice, wet ice, gel packs, eutectic plates, liquid nitrogen, insulated blankets, and expanded polystyrene.

On the basis of type, the global cold chain market is segmented into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport.



The refrigerated storage segment is sub segmented into warehouse and refrigerated container.



The refrigerated transportation segment is sub segmented into road, sea, rail, and air.

On the basis of temperature type, the global cold chain market is segmented into chilled and frozen.

On the basis of application, the global cold chain market is segmented into food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.

The food & beverages segment is sub segmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, fish, meat, and seafood, and others

Based on regions, the Cold Chain Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased consumer demand towards perishable foods

Growing scope for food retail chains by multinationals

Developing usage of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse

Rising awareness towards environmental concerns

High costing involved

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Cold ChainMarket trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.The Cold Chain market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Cold ChainMarket growth.A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to structure such great market research report for the businesses.

Key Benefits for Cold Chain Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Cold Chain Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

