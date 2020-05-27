Changes in Transportation Splint Market Revenue and growth rate during COVID-19 crisis and Forecast 2018-2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transportation splints are medical equipment which are used to stabilize an injured body part and prevent it from moving and protects it from any further damages. When an injured person is taken to the hospital for further treatment, transportation splint stabilize a broken bone and soft tissues while they heal. Transportation splint are often used in the immediate injury phase when there are more chances of swelling. Transportation splint can also be used in severe sprain or strain in the limbs. Transportation splint reduces the swelling, pain, and muscle spasm.

Transportation splints are available in a variety of shapes and sizes and are very easy to use. Transportation splints have a velcro strap which makes the splint easy to put on, take off, and adjust. Transportation splint is generally made of fiberglass and plaster material which forms a hard supportive layer in splints. Fiberglass material is lighter in weight and is stronger than plaster. Whereas, plaster is a less expensive material and shapes better than fiberglass for some uses. Some of the advantages of transportation splint include: reduced risk of complications, faster and easier application, allows acute swelling, and others. Such qualities of transportation splint make it an ideal choice for the management of a variety of acute musculoskeletal conditions where swelling is expected. For instance, acute fractures or sprains, unstable fractures before the orthopedic intervention.

Increasing number sports-related injuries and road accidents are increasing the number of musculoskeletal problems thereby, propelling the demand for transportation splint. About 62% of most organized sports-related injuries occur during practice rather than in actual games. The most common types of sports-related injuries are muscle strains, sprains, repetitive motion injuries, bone or growth plate injuries, and heat-related illness. Furthermore, rising incidence of age-related orthopedic illness as a result of the growing geriatric population is expected to boost the transportation splint market growth.

According to World Population Prospects, 2017, the number of aged people (those aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double (2.1 billion) by 2050 and to more than triple (3.1 billion) by 2100. Advancements in transportation splint is continuously influencing the vendors to focus on using advanced materials for manufacturing transportation splint. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global transportation splint market. However, availability of alternative treatment options for bone fractures is considered as the major obstacle hampering the growth of the global transportation splint market. Furthermore, high risk of pressure sores is also limiting the growth of the global transportation splint market.

The global market for transportation splint is segmented on basis of material type, end user and geography.

Based on material type, the global transportation splint market is segmented into: Fiberglass Material Plaster Material Others

Based on application, the global transportation splint market is segmented into: Hand/Finger Forearm/Wrist Elbow/Forearm Knee Tibia/Fibula Ankle Foot

Based on End User, the global transportation splint market is segmented into: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Trauma Centers Others



On the basis of geography, the global transportation splint market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America transportation splint market is projected to register the maximum market share in the global transportation splint market, followed by Europe, due to the high incidence and prevalence of musculoskeletal problems and presence of major established players in the regions. The transportation splint market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR during the forecast period due to growing investments from both public and private bodies and improving healthcare facilities. However, the transportation splint market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show a steady growth over the forecast period.

