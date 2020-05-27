Automotive Coatings Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2024

Automotive Coatings Market is projected to hit $26.5 billion by 2024. The report is a comprehensive analysis of market size and growth prospects. It offers strategic analysis of the factors influencing the market, including drivers, impediments, challenges and opportunities and emerging industry trends.

Growing consumer preference to enhance the aesthetic appeal and durability is expected to drive the demand. Moreover, growing demand to protect the vehicle from acid rain, UV radiation, foreign particles and extreme temperature conditions is likely to further the market size. Vehicle manufacturers are now focusing on producing aesthetically appealing vehicles. This further boosts the industry growth.

Automotive Coatings Market size crossed USD 18 billion in 2016 and may expect gains at over 4.8% from 2017 to 2024

Top Companies

Axalta Coatings Systems LLC BASF SE PPG Industries Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. Bayer AG KCC Corporation The Valspar Corporation AkzoNobel N.V. The Sherwin-Williams Company Arkema SA Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd. Berger Paints India Limited Cabot Corporation Clariant Eastman Chemical Company Jotun Lord Corporation DSM Solvay S.A.

Growth Drivers

Growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific Increasing waterborne coatings demand in Europe

Metal applications dominated the sector and are likely to continue the trend. Plastic based automotive coatings segment is expected to register noteworthy growth rate. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicle production to lower emissions and improve fuel efficiency is anticipated to impact the demand positively.

Light vehicle automotive OEM coatings market size is anticipated to experience significant growth shortly. The increase is attributed to the increasing demand for a vehicle with cutting-edge features including pre-collision technology, automatic light, and GPS tracking. Automotive refinish market segment is poised to witness high growth rates at over 4.5% during the predicted time frame.

The report features the competitive landscape of the automotive coatings market. Key trends, company profiles, business strategies, finance metrics are listed in the report with market evaluation and forecasts. Major participants in the consolidated market include PPG Industries, BASF, Nippon Paint, Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, and Kansai Paints.

