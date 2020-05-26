Recovered Carbon Black Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Recovered Carbon Black Market is accounted for $40.34 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,815.26 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 52.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include abundant availability of ELTS, the raw material for rCB production, growing environmental concern towards low carbon footprints and low and fixed price of rCB. However, fear of using rCB as an alternative to virgin carbon black is restraining the market growth.

Recovered carbon black (rCB) is a material obtained from the recycling of end-of-life or unused tires and waste rubber by pyrolysis process. It is considered as a favorable substitute for virgin carbon black owing to its eco-friendly nature and reduced CO2 emissions.

Based on the Application, Recovered carbon black is used as a reinforcing agent in the production of several non-tire rubber products. These products include conveyor belts, hoses, gaskets, seals, rubber sheets, geomembranes, and rubber roofing. It is also used in footwear rubber to impart abrasion resistance. The growth in this application is associated with the growing rubber industry and the rising need for environmentally-friendly products.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The region has emerged as the largest consumer of recovered carbon black, owing to the growth in production and consumption of recovered carbon black in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Some of the key players in global Recovered Carbon Black market are Klean Industries, Dron Industries, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Enviro), Bolder Industries, Pyrolyx, Enrestec, Delta-Energy Group, Alpha Carbone, Sr2o Holdings, Black Bear Carbon, Integrated Resource Recovery (IRR), DVA Renewable Energy JSC and Radhe Group of Energy.

Grades Covered:

• Specialty

• Commodity

Types Covered:

• Inorganic Ash

• Primary Carbon Black

Applications Covered:

• Plastics

• Tire

• Coatings

• Non-Tire Rubber

• Inks

• Other Applications

End Use Industries Covered:

• Building and Construction

• Industrial

• Printing and Packaging

• Transportation

• Other End Use Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

