Point Of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast From 2019 To 2025

The research report on point of care molecular diagnostics market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, point of care molecular diagnostics market was valued at 1.5 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach 2.5 billion by the end of 2025, growing at an expected CAGR of 9.4% over 2019- 2025. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the point of care molecular diagnostics industry is characterized by. The point of care molecular diagnostics market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of

PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product (USD million)

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Real Time PCR (RT-PCR) DNA / RNA purification

In Situ hybridization

Chips and microarrays

Mass spectrometry

Sequencing

Isothermal amplification

Others

By Infectious Diseases (USD million)

MRSA

Clostridium difficile

Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci

Carbapenem-resistant bacteria testing

Flu

Respiratory syncytial virus

Candida

Tuberculosis and drug-resistant TB

Meningitis

Gastro-intestinal panel testing

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

HIV

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis B

HPV

Syphilis

Others

Vital details in terms of market share, current and projected growth rates, segment valuation, developmental trends, and performance of the overall segment have also been enclosed in the report.

The overall point of care molecular diagnostics industry is diversified into various regions and economies including

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Russia

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Nigeria Egypt Morocco Saudi Arabia UAE



and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, point of care molecular diagnostics industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Abaxis Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Bio-rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Vircell Microbiologists. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Along with the aforementioned parameters, the market study also outlines information on the potential threats and challenges that are expected to hamper the industry growth in the upcoming years.