Plasma-derived Therapy Market Set to Grow at 6.2% CAGR Growth by 2020-2030 Focusing on Leading Players Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A

Plasma is the transparent, straw-colored liquid portion of blood that remains after red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs), platelets, and other cellular components are separated. Plasma is a significant component of the blood and accounts for approximately 55% of the entire blood content. It constitutes of water, salts, enzymes, antibodies, and other proteins; and is separated from the blood by a process known as plasmapheresis. Further, protein such as immunoglobulin, clotting factors, and albumin are also derived from plasma.

Plasma-derived Therapy market is estimated to account forover US$24 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Plasma-derived therapy replaces missing or deficient proteins and permits individuals to lead a healthy and more productive life. This therapy is used for the treatment of rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic diseases, such as immune deficiencies, pulmonary disorders, neurological disorders, shock & trauma, liver cirrhosis, and infectious diseases (tetanus, hepatitis, COVID-19 [still under clinical trials] and rabies), among others.

Prominent Key Players:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, LFB, Bio Products Laboratory USA., Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Octapharma AG, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc., among others.

Plasma-derived Therapy Market Segmentation:

By Protein-derived:

1. Immunoglobulin

2. Clotting factors

3. Albumin

By Application:

1. Infectious diseases

2. Hereditary Diseases

By End User:

1. Hospitals & Clinics

2. Research Institutes

