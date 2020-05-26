Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Gas Spring market DEMAND AND FUTURE SCOPE WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS – Stabilus, Suspa, Lant, Bansbach, WDF, HAHN

Industrial Gas Spring Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Industrial Gas Spring Market 2020 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue.

An Industrial Gas Spring is a type of spring that, unlike a typical metal spring, uses a compressed gas, contained in a cylinder and compressed by a piston, to exert a force.

An Industrial Gas Spring in compression is similar to a coil spring but normally much flatter. Compression Industrial Gas Springs have the rod out and the load from the application forces the rod in. Typically mounted so they are rod down in the position in which they spend the most time. This allows the oil contained within Industrial Gas Spring to lubricate the rod seals. By varying the design of the piston, seals and bearings and by modifying the quantity and viscosity or the lubricating oil can provide Industrial Gas Springs with different operating characteristics.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Stabilus, Suspa, Lant, Bansbach, WDF, HAHN, Barnes, Zhongde, Dictator, Changzhou, Shanghai Zhenfei, Aritech, Vapsint, LiGu, Huayang, AVM, ACE Automation, LongXiang, Weijhe, Yili, LiPinGe, IGS, Gaysan, Attwood, Ameritool, Metrol, Camloc, Alrose, Worldwide, Gemini

Europe occupied 38.95% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by United States and China, which respectively have around 19.82% and 28.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.80% of the global consumption volume in 2015. United States shared 27.96% of global total and China Shared 20.27%.

Industrial Gas Spring is mainly in the field such as automotive, furniture and industrial, which respectively have around 31.99%, 24.60% and 16.18%of the global total industry.

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Gas Spring machine industry is not concentration. Stabilus is the market leader and occupied about 21.87% of the whole market.

For forecast, the global Industrial Gas Spring machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Industrial Gas Spring machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The Industrial Gas Spring market was valued at 1810 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Gas Spring.

The Important Type Coverage:

Lift Industrial Gas Spring, Lockable Industrial Gas Spring, Swivel chair Industrial Gas Spring, Gas traction springs, Damper

Segment by Applications

Automotive, Furniture, Industrial, Aerospace, Medical

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

