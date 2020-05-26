Global Human Identification Market to Generate Profitable Opportunities for Manufacturers During the Forecast Period 2015 to 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Forensic identification technologies are used to identify specific objects from the various types of traced evidences at the place of accident and disaster. Human identification techniques are mainly used in forensics for the identification of criminals. Fingerprints are used as a source of identification of human beings.

Human identification process is based on the recognizing of ridges present on the fingers of the suspect. Every human being has a unique formations and sequences of ridges on their figures. This philosophy is used in forensics along with the analysis of hair, skin, blood, DNA and semen. In addition, samples are also collected from teeth.

DNA analysis is one of the most powerful techniques used in forensic investigations. Forensic scientists use short DNA fragments (known as short tandem repeats [STRs]), collected from human cells and measured by fluorescent labels and automated instruments. STRs are found in the human genome. Scientists around the world use between 13 and 24 STR locations, known as loci, to create DNA profiles for individuals involved in a crime.

The global human identification market is categorized based on various types of technologies, applications and product. Based on technology, the report covers polymerase chain reaction (PCR), automated liquid handling, microarray, capillary electrophoresis, next generation sequencing, nucleic acid purification and extraction and rapid DNA analysis system. The application segment is further sub segmented into forensics, paternity identification, disaster victim identification, population genetics, migration or home trafficking and anthropology. Based on product, the report covers consumables, assay kits and reagents, DNA extraction kits, DNA amplification Kits, DNA quantification kits, electrophoresis, rapid DNA analysis, software and other consumables.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global human identification market. This is due to increased government funding on forensic science in the region. In addition, expansions of the U.S. DNA database have also fueled the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for human identification in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France and the U.K. hold major shares of the human identification market. The human identification market in Asia too, is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years. This is due to various initiatives taken by government to increase awareness about the forensic technologies in DNA analysis. In addition, increased investments by many foreign countries have also propelled the growth of the human identification market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest growing markets for human identification in Asia.

Advanced applications of forensic technologies is a key driver for the global human identification market. Also, increased government supports in the form of funding and rapid technological advancement have fueled the growth of this market.

However, price erosion in genomics instruments and services obstructs the market growth. Moreover, integration of technology also restricts the growth of DNA analysis instruments market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of nucleic acid isolation and extraction consumables manufacturing companies and rapid product launches are key trends of the global human identification market.

The major companies operating in this market are ,

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

Bode Technology

Illumina

Orchid Cellmark, Inc.

LGC Forensics

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



