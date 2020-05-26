Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2017 – 2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) market is accounted for $0.94 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as the quick implementation of Ethernet storage fabric, and require for basic records center association which is propelling the market growth. However, apprehension of merchant lock-in organizations conflicts to espouse new technologies which are hampering the growth of the market.

The ethernet storage fabric is intended to offer the most favorable and proficient storage networking solutions. It utilizes the elasticity and speed of ethernet for this reason. Quick deployments of multi-core servers and move in the direction of all-flash storage arrays contain initiate the requirement for high-performance storage space network. ESF operates on switches, adapters, and controllers to propose the required act, short latencies and nil pack thrashing.

Based on Type, the hyper-converged infrastructure is expected to account for the largest share in the market. Growing requires for commercial and extremely safe storage by enterprise and cloud service source information center for data storage are likely to stimulate the development of hyper-converged infrastructure storage. Furthermore, hyper-converged infrastructure storage integrates figure, storage, and network with intelligent and programmed software-defined data center administration scheme and software film, which defines the functioning aspect of that transportation. Therefore, hyper-converged infrastructure is the whole resolutions for an organization that contains a lot of invest in virtualization technology.

By Geography, North America is likely to rule the Ethernet Storage Fabric market throughout the forecast time. The growing implementation of higher storage space technology is the main factor to be likely to force the approval of Ethernet Storage Fabric offerings in North America. North America is likely to the incident a better footing as a major quantity of organization are possible to choose Ethernet Storage Fabric based devices and explanation for cloud services to keep their straight expenditure of construction advanced data centers for production continuity.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Argo Technologie Sa, Vcinity, Microsemi Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, H3c Technologies Co., limited, Fujitsu, Fortinet, Inc., Edgecore Networks, E8 Storage, D-Link, Dell Technologies Inc., Arista Networks, Apeiron Data Systems, and Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11452

Types Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Devices Covered:

• Adapters

• Controllers

• Switches

Switching Ports Covered:

• 10 GbE to 25 GbE

• 100 GbE and Above

• 40 GbE to 50 GbE

Storage Types Covered:

• Object Storage

• Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

• File Storage

• Block Storage

Automations Covered:

• Telecommunications

• Government

• Cloud Service Provider Data Center

• Enterprise Data Center

Applications Covered:

• Power and Utilities

• Oil and Gas

• Mining

• Manufacturing and Processing

• Aerospace

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances