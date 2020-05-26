Demand For Point Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Increase from End-use Industries During COVID-19 Pandemic and Substantially Surge Revenues and Forecast 2015 – 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry.

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, parasites, virus, and fungi. It can be spread directly or indirectly from one person to another. Fever, muscle ache, diarrhea, and fatigue are some of the common signs and symptoms of infectious diseases. These symptoms may vary depending upon the organism causing infection. Many infections, such as measles and chicken pox, can be prevented by vaccination. These are treated with the help of antibiotics and anti-fungal and anti-parasitic drugs. Various laboratory tests, imaging scans, and biopsies are carried out to identify microbes causing illness. Point-of-care tests for infectious disease can improve the detection and management of infectious diseases by reducing the time between testing and diagnosis of an infection. New trends in healthcare such as healthcare at home make point-of-care tests the most efficient and effective way of delivering healthcare.

It involves the performance of a test close to the site of patient care to provide immediate results, outside the conventional laboratory environment. Tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis, influenza, sexually transmitted infections, and tropical diseases such as dengue fever and malaria are some of the major diseases that can be tested using point-of-care testing devices. Rapid diagnosis of an infection benefits patient by facilitating timely access to care and also reduces the probability of disease transmission. Moreover, point-of-care tests help to improve the management of infectious diseases in settings wherein access to quality and timely medical care is difficult. Recent developments in the delivery of healthcare services and diagnostic technology have resulted in an increase in demand for POCT in primary and community care services.

North America dominates the global market for point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics due to rising incidence of infectious diseases in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in this market. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in the region. The key driving forces for the point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, increasing awareness about diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising government funding in these countries.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about healthcare through campaigns and conferences, and increasing number of initiatives by various governments and government associations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market. However, disadvantages of point-of-care testing over central lab methods and stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are major restraint for the growth of the market.

The major companies operating in the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market are,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Alere Inc.

Calypte Biomedical Corporation

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

MedMira, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Sekisui Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



