Agricultural Testing Market– The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2026

Market Scenario

Global Agricultural Testing Market is expected to reach US$7 bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.25% during a forecast period.

The report segment of Global agricultural testing market based on sample, technology, application and region. Based on sample, the agricultural testing market can be classified into Soil, Water, Compost, Manure, Bio solids, Plant tissue. On the basis of technology, the agricultural testing market can be divided into Safety testing, Quality assurance. In terms of application, the agricultural testing market can be segmented into Conventional, Rapid. By region agricultural testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Execution of strict safety and quality conventions for agricultural possessions and food in technologically advanced economies and rapid industrial development prominent to the dumping of raw industrial waste into the environment are the driving factor to increasing the growth in agricultural testing market. Lack of awareness for agricultural testing hamper the growth in agricultural testing market.

Global Agricultural Testing Market

By sample, soil sample testing is expected to grow at high rate of CAGR during the forecast year followed by water sample testing segment. Soil test is helps to improve and growth in the agricultural product. Soil samples testing is led to control its nutrient and polluted content, composition and numerous other characteristics of soil such as acidity and pH levels of soil. Nigerian government propelled a new digital soil test scheme to improve the food production.

Based on the application, quality assurance testing is expected to dominate the growth in the agricultural testing market. This segment can be attributed owing to quality assurance helps to determining major problems related to soil fertility, identifying required nutrients indispensable for a more strong growth and increase of crops and other agricultural production.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10981

In terms of region, Europe region hold the large market share in the agricultural testing market owing to strictness in environmental, food safety and agricultural regulations. Laws relating to the chemicals, nutritional content and labeling are increasing the demand for the agricultural testing. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the growth in agricultural testing market owing to improved implementation of advanced biotechnological methods and biological farming turns to need for agricultural testing in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in this report:

AsureQuality , RJ Hill Laboratories, Agrifood Technology , Apal Agricultural Laboratory , SCS Global SGS ,Bureau Veritas , Intertek, Eurofins , TÜV Nord Group , Merieux , and ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Limited, EXOVA, Intertek Group Plc, Bio Control Systems Inc., bioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories, 3M Company, Charm Sciences Inc, Neogen Corporation, Biolumix.

Scope of the Global Agricultural Testing Market

Global Agricultural Testing Market, by Sample

• Soil

• Water

• Seed

• Compost

• Bio solids

• Plant tissue

Global Agricultural Testing Market, by Application

• Safety testing

• Quality assurance

Global Agricultural Testing Market, by technology

• Conventional

• Rapid

Global Agricultural Testing Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in Global Agricultural Testing Market

• AsureQuality

• RJ Hill Laboratories

• Agrifood Technology

• Apal Agricultural Laboratory

• SCS Global

• SGS

• Bureau Veritas

• Intertek

• Eurofins

• TUV Nord Group

• Merieux

• ALS Limited,

• Eurofins Scientific

• R J Hill Laboratories Ltd

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• ALS Limited

• EXOVA

• Intertek Group Plc

• Bio Control Systems Inc.

• bioMerieux SA

• Idexx Laboratories

• 3M Company

• Charm Sciences Inc,

• Neogen Corporation,

• Biolumix.