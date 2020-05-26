5G Chipset Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.9% over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Advancements Patient Data Technology, says Market Industry Reports

5G (fifth generation) is the next generation of wireless technology systems with faster upload & download speeds when compared with previous generations. The utilization of shorter frequencies (millimeter waves between 30GHz and 300GHz) is the reason that makes 5G faster. This high-band 5G spectrum offers anticipated improvements, not just in terms of speed but also quality, low latency, and capacity. The early testing of this technology demonstrates real-world speeds of 700-3000 Mbps (3 Gbps), which users may experience until 5G becomes commercially available. 5G will take seconds to download movies that took minutes with 4G networks.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “5G Chipset Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global 5G Chipset Market accounted for over US$ 1.3 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 48.9% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, IBM, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., Anokiwave, and others.

5G Chipset Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment and Devices

By Operational Frequency:

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By IC Type:

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

By End User:

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Industrial Automation

Furthermore, it takes a closer look at various norms, government policies, rules, and regulations. This research has been done with proven research methodologies like qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. Different info graphics have been used while curating the report of the global 5G Chipset Market. The report profiles a few of the companies operating in the market

