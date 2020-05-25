Global Surgical Staplers Market Grow at CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2027

The global surgical staplers market can be segmented on the basis of usage, product type, technology, application and end user. On the basis of usage, it is sub-segmented into disposable and reusable. Based on product types, it is sub-segmented into circular, linear, skin and endoscopic, out of which, the circular surgical staplers are anticipated to dominate the global surgical staplers market on account of their increased

use in end to end anastomosis and laparoscopic surgical procedures. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into manual and powered; by application into plastic surgeries, neurosurgeries, urology, orthopedic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, laparoscopy, thoracic surgery, micro-vascular and others. Based on end users, it is sub-segmented into hospitals and ambulatory service centers. The surgical staplers industry is majorly concentrating on providing non-invasive and painless solutions to the patients who have undergone surgery. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for surgical staplers in upcoming years. The global surgical staplers market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Geographically, the global surgical staplers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share in the global surgical staplers market on the back of growing adoption of minimally invasive methods coupled with technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the rise in the rate of obesity and approval from FDA to use non-invasive methods in the region is expected support the growth of the market. Further, the market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth on account of large pool of patients in countries such as China and India along with increase in the healthcare expenditure and growing awareness among people across the region.

Significant Properties to Boost the Demand for Surgical Staplers

Growing rate of geriatric population and surgical procedures coupled with increasing expenditure and technological advancements in healthcare segment are expected to robustly support the growth of the market. Further, the minimally invasive property of surgical staplers is the one of the prime factors that are augmenting the growth of the market.

However, there are certain side effects which are associated with surgical staplers that create post operation problems such as adverse allergic reactions and severe irritations. These factors are estimated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Surgical Staplers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global surgical staplers market in terms of market segmentation by usage, by product type, by technology, by application, by end user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global surgical staplers market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Codman & Shurtleff (Codman), Medtronic PLC, CareFusion Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Purple Surgical Inc., Dextera Surgical Inc., CryoLife Inc., Integra Life Sciences, Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation and other prominent players.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global surgical staplers market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

