Electronic Cigarette Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2026

Electronic Cigarette Market is accounted for $9.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

E-cigarettes are devices that operate by heating a liquid solution to a high enough temperature so that it produces an aerosol that is inhaled. Solutions, sometimes called e-liquids, typically include nicotine, flavoring and a humectant, such as propylene glycol, to retain moisture and create an aerosol when heated. Many of the flavorings and humectants used in e-liquids have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for oral consumption, but not for inhalation, due to the lack of research regarding the safety of these compounds when inhaled.

Global Electronic Cigarette Market 2019 Top Leading Competitors/Manufacturer: Philip Morris International, Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., J WELL France, Imperial Tobacco Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc and Vmr Flavours Llc.

Distribution Channels Covered in this Electronic Cigarette Market are:

Online

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Vape Shops

Other Distribution Channels

Age-Groups Covered in this Electronic Cigarette Market are:

16-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-65

65+

Battery Modes Covered in this Electronic Cigarette Market are:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Genders Covered in this Electronic Cigarette Market are:

Female

Male

Market Analysis by Geographies:

This report is classified by key Regions North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia & India with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.

